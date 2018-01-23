Sea Robbers Attack, Kill Two Marine Policemen in Bayelsa

Gunmen believed to sea pirates have carried out an attack on a Marine Police Base at a waterfront in Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's country home local council headquarters of Ogbia Local council area of Bayelsa resulting in the death of some policemen.Saharareporters gathered that the gunmen also went away with two 200 horse Power engines on the gunboats belonging to the police after the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2018

Gunmen believed to sea pirates have carried out an attack on a Marine Police Base at a waterfront in Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s country home local council headquarters of Ogbia Local council area of Bayelsa resulting in the death of some policemen.

Saharareporters gathered that the gunmen also went away with two 200 horse Power engines on the gunboats belonging to the police after the attack.

Lyodd Sese, Chairman of the Bayelsa state chapter of the Nigeria Maritime Workers Union who confirmed the incident says the gunmen stormed the area at about 10pm last night and operate till about 1:30 this morning.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest attack as violent crimes have increased in the region since  the beginning of 2018 as political activities get underway.

SaharaReporters, New York

