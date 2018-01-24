Boko Haram Slit Throat Of 1 Civilian, Stole 167 Cows

Suspected terrorists stormed Kofa village along Bama road at 1:15am on Wednesday, stole 167 from a herd of cows

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2018

At least one civilian is confirmed dead and three others injured when Boko Haram terrorist struck a village near Maiduguri on Wednesday, a vigilante source said.

Suspected terrorists stormed Kofa village along Bama road at 1:15am on Wednesday, stole  167 from a herd of cows. Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

The source said the terrorists  operated for an hour unhindered.

"They slit the throat of a civilian and 3 persons sustained various degree injuries.

The source added that Nigerian troops later fired artillery guns thrice to scare the terrorists who fled with their loot.

“We lost 167 of our cows to invaders but our troops, hunters and CJTF are in pursuit of the terrorists." said the source.

SaharaReporters, New York

