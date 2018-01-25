Five Dead As Lassa Fever Hits Ondo State

Five persons have been confirmed dead following the outbreak of Lassa fever in Ondo state.

Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health in the state confirmed this in a phone chat with SaharaReporters in Akure on Wednesday night.

Dr. Adegbenro said that the deaths and cases of Lassa fever were recorded in five Local Government Areas of the state. He mentioned the Local Governments affected as Akure South, Akure North, Owo, Ose and Akoko Southwest Areas of the state.

According to Dr. Adegbenro, twenty-five other cases are in a critical condition and the state government had strengthened its medical facility in all the state hospitals to cope with the outbreak.

"As at now, five persons have been declared dead while twenty - five others are in a critical condition as a result of the outbreak. The government through the Ministry of Health has been very responsive since the outbreak of the disease in the state. And there is a process put in place by the Ministry to contain the spread of the disease to other parts of the state".

He noted that the state government has begun sensitisation of the public regarding the disease in order to avoid spread of Lassa Fever beyond the five local governments in the state.

Liasu Ahmed, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo confirmed the outbreak of the epidemic but declined comment when contacted by SaharaReporters.

"Please, I can't speak further on this but you can contact the state government in the Ministry of health for the details". He said.

A serving nurse, Miss Anuoluwa Adetola confirmed to our correspondent in Akure that a family of four in Oka Akoko were among those affected by the epidemic. Adetola said the family were also among those that were rushed to FMC in Owo.

She noted that others who are in critical conditions have been referred to Irrua Specialists Hospital in Edo state for treatment.

Miss Adetola also added that health workers at the facility are working in fear of contracting the disease and one of the isolation centre at FMC in Owo has been reinforced as parts of the effort to check the spread of the disease.

Lassa Fever is transmitted to humans via contacts with food contaminated by rodent urine or faeces.