In Open Standoff With Buhari, Plateau State Gov. Denies Creation Of Cattle Colonies

Governor of Plateau State, Mr.  Simon Lalong has refuted reports saying parts of Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas have been carved out for the creation of colonies for cattle in fulfilment of his promise to Fulani herdsmen.    The governor refuted the reports in a statement signed Mr. Dan Manjang, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. The statement described the reports as concocted with the intention of making political capital out of them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2018

"Governor Simon Bako Lalong has and does not contemplate such action and he further calls on all good citizens of Plateau to bury such imagination of these elements, who are bent on throwing the state into confusion. Cattle colonies are not in the imagination of Governor Lalong," said the statement.

Mr. Lalong urged citizens of the state to ignore such reports, but to focus on matters that unite them.

Saharareporters earlier today revealed that Mr. Lalong had joined a group of political operators opposed to the return of President Muhammadu Buhari known as the "Third Force."  The group is being spearheaded by former President Olusegun Obasanjo whose press release earlier this week shocked the Buhari regime. Although Mr. Lalolng is a member of Buhari's re-election think-thank led by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, sources said in recent days he was faced with political realities that were bound to lead to his defeat in the polls if he supports President Buhari's re-election. Governor of Plateau State The News Nigeria

 

