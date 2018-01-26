Suspected Boko Haram Attacker Arrested In Germany

A man suspected of being a member of Boko Haram and killing Nigerian civilians during attacks on schools and villages has been arrested in Germany on Friday according to the federal prosecutor.

Amaechi Fred O., 27, was arrested on Wednesday in Bavaria and was issued an arrest warrant from a judge who also ordered that he was remanded in custody.

“He is strongly suspected of being a member of the foreign terrorist organization Boko Haram,” the statement said.

Fred O. is believed to have joined Boko Haram in 2013 and has openly admitted to actively taking part in four attacks against Nigerian civilians during his one-year membership in Boko Haram.

He is being accused of participating in the killing of several people during two attacks on schools and two separate attacks on villages, including one where members of Boko Haram took girls as hostages and burned down a church.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamic state in Northeast Nigeria. The group has launched attacks and suicide bombings in Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

More than 15,000 people have been killed and millions displaced.

