Police Free 2 South Africans From Abductors In Kaduna

A joint effort by police teams, including the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), on Saturday, resulted in the freedom of two South African citizens, Messrs. Arnold Pearce and Hendrik Gideon Smith, who were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Jan 27, 2018

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Force spokesman, Mr. Jimoh Moshood.                  

According to the statement, the IRT mounted pressure on the abductors with the use of a police helicopter.

The statement added that the IRT, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing, and other detachments of the force stormed the kidnappers' hideout and applied pressure simultaneously from the air and on the ground to secure the release of the victims, who were hurtled to the release of the two  South African nationals unhurt.

"The operation which lasted several hours in the forest in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State that led to the release of the two South African nationals was made possible through coordinated efforts led by Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State. The IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing (Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopter), and police personnel from Kaduna State Command overwhelmed the kidnappers and the two victims were released," said the statement. 

According to the police, the two South Africans have been handed over to the South African High Commission in Nigeria in the presence of their company’s representatives. 

The police also stated that investigation into their abduction is in progress and efforts are being intensified by the Joint Police Teams, which are still in the forest, to arrest the kidnappers. 

The force vowed that it will not relent in its effort to ensure adequate protection, security, and safety of lives and properties of Nigerians and other nationals throughout the country.   

Sahara Reporters, NY

