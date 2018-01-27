Stephanie Otobo Retracts Her Claims, Says She Was Paid To Defame Apostle Suleman

Stephanie Otobo, a Canadian based Nigerian singer who claimed to have had an amorous relationship with the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Mr. Johnson Suleman, has retracted her claims of an affair with the pastor.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, January 27, 2018, Ms. Otobo confessed to have been manipulated by some politicians and pastors, to defame Apostle Suleman. Stephanie Otobo

She claimed to have come to Nigeria to pursue her music career but instead was used in an attempt to “fall a man of God”.

“My name is Stephanie Otobo. I am the lady behind this scandal of our father, Apostle Suleman.

Actually, I came to Nigeria with a very strong passion for my career, which is my music, and I fell into the wrong hands of some very strong and powerful politicians and some pastors who manipulated me in a very wrong way, with the intention to fall the man of God.

The lied to me. They man me say all sort of stuffs that are lie but because of my desperation for my career, I succumbed to whatever they said

Actually they promised me I would get my job, my career, whatever I wanted. So, that was why I got into it. At the time, I didn’t know what was going on. I just wanted to help myself. They paid me a lot of money” she said.

She burst into tears while she apologized to the Apostle Suleman and knelt to before the wife of the pastor, seeking forgiveness.

A post on the official website of the church where the video was first shared reads; “The only offense he committed was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a Voice for the Gospel.

“What followed was a well – doctored drama to attack the reputation of this Golden Voice and seemingly reduce the volume of his voice even as more evils were planned against the Church.

“After all the evil efforts, the secret agendas, the heavily funded set up and the unrelenting pursuits to snare an innocent man, they were futile. The master planner has finally vindicated his church and his servant. This is not only a victory for God’s Servant; it is a victory for the Body of Christ & The Church in Nigeria”.

Last year, Ms. Otobo had accused Apostle Suleman of failing to keep a marriage promise made to her and also impregnated her.

Apostle Suleman filed a defamation suit against her at the Lagos State High Court, and this website was joined. Ms. Otobo also filed a counter suit where she insisted that the apostle had an affair with her.

However, Mr. Unchenna Moneke, a lawyer from Festus Keyamo’s Chambers who has been representing her in court told Saharareporters that he has not heard from his client (Stephanie Otobo) since the video emerged on social media and all attempt to reach her has been futile.

In her affidavit, she asked the court to compare the apostle’s genitalia to the evidence she has.