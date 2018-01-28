Nigerian Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram Members, Injure Hundreds In Sambisa Fores

Nigerian Army troops attached to the counter-insurgency scheme, Operation Lafiya Dole, and involved in Operation Deep Punch II have recorded major successes dealing  with Boko Haram  remnants of  Boko Haram remnants   hibernating in Sambisa forest and other locations in Northern Borno State.     This was revealed in a statement signed by Brigadier-General SK Usman, Army Direct of Public Relations.             

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2018

Nigerian Army troops attached to the counter-insurgency scheme, Operation Lafiya Dole, and involved in Operation Deep Punch II have recorded major successes dealing  with Boko Haram  remnants of  Boko Haram remnants   hibernating in Sambisa forest and other locations in Northern Borno State.    

This was revealed in a statement signed by Brigadier-General SK Usman, Army Direct of Public Relations.             

On Friday afternoon, said the statement, Army troops, effectively backed by those from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), took on Boko Haram terrorists while advancing into Sambisa Forest.                  

The encounter resulted in the killing of seven terrorists and gunshot injuries to over 100 others. In addition, the troops recovered one gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun, one machine gun, a pistol, large quantity of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, a 120mm mortar base plate and a dane gun.                          

PHOTONEWS: Nigerian Troops Attack Boko haram BAse In Sambisa forest

Troops also destroyed terrorists' equipment, accommodation around Camp Zairo, Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs), booby traps, 11 gun trucks, 12 Hilux pick-up vans and three Canter trucks. Other items destroyed were two double barrel rifles, 30 bicycles, power generating sets, cylinders, printers, military kits and an IED-making workshop.

Two soldiers, however, suffered injuries. The statement said they were both taken by the Nigerian Air Force for treatment and have been responding well. 

Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major-General IM Yusuf, visited the troops' harbour location with commendations from the Chief of Army Staff and Theatre Commander for their efforts. He urged the troops to sustain the tempo of the offensive until they have eliminated all the Boko Haram terrorists.

Major-General Yusuf, who was flown by the Nigerian Air Force, was accompanied by the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General IM Obot, and had meetings with the various field commanders. 

The Army called on the people of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states to report any fleeing Boko Haram terrorist seen around.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Suspected Boko Haram Attacker Arrested In Germany
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrest 11 Missing Soldier
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing Some Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Who Vowed Not To Go Back Home
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Releases New Videos Showing Scenes Of Attacks On Nigerian Troops, Parades Chibok Girls And Policewomen Kidnapped By His Sect, Vows To Wreak More Havoc
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Government Releases Names Of 82 Chibok Girls Recently Freed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Members
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military FG Recruits Locals As Civilian JTF, Engages Ex-Militants As Partner In Niger Delta
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PREMIUM TIMES Iyabo Obasanjo Speaks On Her Father’s ‘Letter’ To Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics If Our People Insist, We Will Go Back To PDP, Says Kwara Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sex Scandal: Stephanie Otobo Retracts Her Claims, Says She Was Paid To Defame Apostle Suleman
Scandal Stephanie Otobo Retracts Her Claims, Says She Was Paid To Defame Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel New Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Tariff Takes Effect February 1st
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal SERAP to Gov Ikpeazu: Restore Uzokwe As Abia State CJ Or Face Legal Action
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Guest Columnist A Nation Of Accomplices By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, Not So Fast By Bukola Oreofe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Suspected Boko Haram Attacker Arrested In Germany
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption $1.3b NNPC Cash: I Acted On Jonathan's Instructions - Diezani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Seven Governors, 20 Senators, Others For Obasanjo’s Coalition For Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Protesting Youths Of Ahoada Shut Transmission Station, Cause Outage In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education "Africa Is Lagging Behind Global Educational Revolution’, Falana Warns
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad