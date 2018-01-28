Nigerian Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram Members, Injure Hundreds In Sambisa Fores

Nigerian Army troops attached to the counter-insurgency scheme, Operation Lafiya Dole, and involved in Operation Deep Punch II have recorded major successes dealing with Boko Haram remnants of Boko Haram remnants hibernating in Sambisa forest and other locations in Northern Borno State.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Brigadier-General SK Usman, Army Direct of Public Relations.

On Friday afternoon, said the statement, Army troops, effectively backed by those from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), took on Boko Haram terrorists while advancing into Sambisa Forest.

The encounter resulted in the killing of seven terrorists and gunshot injuries to over 100 others. In addition, the troops recovered one gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun, one machine gun, a pistol, large quantity of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, a 120mm mortar base plate and a dane gun.

Troops also destroyed terrorists' equipment, accommodation around Camp Zairo, Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs), booby traps, 11 gun trucks, 12 Hilux pick-up vans and three Canter trucks. Other items destroyed were two double barrel rifles, 30 bicycles, power generating sets, cylinders, printers, military kits and an IED-making workshop.

Two soldiers, however, suffered injuries. The statement said they were both taken by the Nigerian Air Force for treatment and have been responding well.

Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major-General IM Yusuf, visited the troops' harbour location with commendations from the Chief of Army Staff and Theatre Commander for their efforts. He urged the troops to sustain the tempo of the offensive until they have eliminated all the Boko Haram terrorists.

Major-General Yusuf, who was flown by the Nigerian Air Force, was accompanied by the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General IM Obot, and had meetings with the various field commanders.

The Army called on the people of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states to report any fleeing Boko Haram terrorist seen around.

