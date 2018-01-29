Senator Kwankwaso Blinks, Suspends Kano Visit Planned Tomorrow

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Senator representing Kano Central has on Monday suspended his planned visit to Kano earlier scheduled for Tomorrow, Tuesday. Kwankwaso said the decision to shelve the visit followed the intervention of some well-meaning Nigerians. According to him, well-meaning Nigerians had called from home and abroad to give advice that mostly borders on the preservation of lives and property of teeming supporters and admirers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2018

Addressing journalists in Kano on Monday, Chairman of Kwankwaso visit Reception committee, Engineer Rabi’u  Suleiman Bichi announced the suspension of the planned visit.

“This standoff has attracted the attention of well-meaning Nigerians at home and abroad who have called to give advice that mostly borders on the preservation of lives and property of our supporters and admirers.

He said “In view of the above and after lengthy consultations with well-meaning Nigerians, we painfully have decided to shelve the visit at the moment, “he said.

Bichi, therefore, thanked all those leaders who advised and showed concern, supporters and admirers who put in a lot of time, energy and resources to make the visit successful.

“It is important to state that Kwankwaso's visit will never be a reason to deliberately inconvenience any citizen, small or big let alone spill a drop of blood of any citizen.

“We, therefore, appeal for peace, calm and call on our supporters to disregard any provocative statement,” Bichi said.

Kano State Governor and APC opposition leader Rabiu Kwankwaso promises "Malawi treatment" for President Goodluck jonathan

