Court Remands Bizman In Prison Custody For Alleged N9m Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned Obi Terry on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 before Justice Mojisola Dada of the State High Court, sitting in Ikeja on one count charge bordering on stealing.

The defendant, was arrested by the EFCC operatives sometime in September 2017 following a petition received in the Commission's Lagos office, alleging the defendant and his Chinese wife, Mrs. Obi Liu Hiu Yong of swindling one Mr. Okezue Chinedu Johnson of his money to the tune of N9Million.

The defendant and his wife (still at large) was said to have transacted a business with Mr. Okezue, promising the complaint the production and importation of Thermal Paper Rolls from China into Nigeria.

Consequent upon receiving money from Mr. Okezue, the defendant and his wife refused to fulfil their own part of the business transaction, instead, planned to flee the country.

The one count charge was read to the defendant.

The count charge reads:

"That you, Obi Terry between November 2016 and May 2017 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N9, 000, 000.00k (Nine Million Naira) property of Mr. Okezue Chinedu Johnson".

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the count charge filed against him.

In view of that, the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Usman asked the court for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.

 Counsel to the defendant, Checthan inform  the court that he has filed bail their application and served same on prosecution, he therefore prayed the court to admit his clients to bail.

The prosecution counsel, Mohammed Usman opposed to the prayers of the defence counsel, he told the court that the defence counsel served him with the bail application this morning in the courtroom, and consequently, told the court to give him time to respond to the application.

Justice Dada, however adjourned the matter to February 7, 2018 and remanded the defendant in Ikoyi prison pending the determination of his bail application.

