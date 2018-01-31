‘Many Killed’ As Suicide Bombers Hit Borno IDP Camp

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect struck at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Dalori, Borno State, on Wednesday.

A witness said that many IDPs were killed in the attack.

“Soldiers have locked up the place to probably prevent another suicide bomber from gaining access,” the witness said.

“I can’t say the number of those killed but I know they are many.”

Another witness said a soldier lost his life while over 40 IDPs were killed. But the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said only two suicide bombers died in the tragic incident.

“Multiple suicide bomb attacks involving two suicide bombers at Dalori quarters near Dalori IDP camp. One person was inflicted with a mild injury whereas the suicide bombers were killed by the explosion,” it said in a statement.

Dalori is a suburb near Maiduguri. It hosts one of the largest IDP camps, with more than 15,000 people.

The camp is located on the road from Maiduguri to Konduga, Bama, and the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, 15 kilometres south-east of Maiduguri.

The camp has been targeted many times by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. The worst of these attacks occurred on January 30, 2016, when at least 86 people were killed and at least 62 injured.

