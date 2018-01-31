Over 370,000 PVCs Is Still Unclaimed In Ondo State - Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has disclosed that it still has in possession over 370, 000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) that were yet unclaimed by the residents of the state.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Jan 31, 2018

Mutiu Agboke, the outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) made the disclosure while handing over the position to his new successor, Mr. Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju in Akure.

Akeju was the immediate past Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) who conducted the controversial 2015 general elections and had been accused of bribery and corruption. 

Speaking, Mr. Agboke said the situation had become worrisome and asked for an assistance in sensitizing the general public mostly the residents of Ondo State on the need for their PVCs in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

He also added that not less than 40,500 electorates had so far been registered in the ongoing voters' registration exercise being carried out in the state. 

Mr. Agboke stressed the need for active and increased participation of electorate in the ongoing voter registration process in all over the 18 local government areas of the state.

He asked those that participated in the last registration exercise in the state, but has yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards to visit the INEC offices for theirs.

He also debunked rumor of an end to the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration adding that those who have attained the age of 18 and above but yet to register should take advantage and register in order to perform their civic responsibility.

"I will urge these set of people to be very active, and work into our (INEC) offices in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state (Ondo) and register," he said.

According to Agboke, the eligible voters participating in the fresh exercise should register in person as no registration will be allowed in the proxy.

He repeatedly warned against multiple registrations noting that anyone caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law and be disgraced.

"Those eligible for the ongoing exercise must be present themselves to the CRV officers for registration and be able to provide proof of identity, age including nationality if requested," he added.

The outgoing REC later asked leaders of various political parties in Ondo State to work closely with the new REC deployed to the state for services.

Mr. Agboke further tasked stakeholders in the electoral process of the state to work hand-in-hand with the commission in order to achieve success mostly in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Sahara Reporters, NY

