Patients Desert Abuja Hospital Over Suspected Case of Lassa Fever

Following the discovery of a patient suspected to of having Lassa fever after she vomited blood at the accident and emergency section of Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja, patients have deserted the hospital for the fear of being infected.



The incident which occurred on Wednesday 24th January in the night when a woman was rushed to the hospital after vomiting blood profusely.

It was gathered that when the doctor on duty sighted her with such condition, he stylishly avoided having any contact with her and raised an alarm to order all the patients to be evacuated from the wards.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that the incident caused a commotion as patients with critical conditions suddenly regained strength and scurried for safety.



He revealed that it took the intervention of the newly appointed Chief Medical Director, Dr. Lasisi to personally come out wearing a face mask and apron to treat the patient just to quell the situation.

A series of tests were said to have been carried out on the patient which was later sent to a laboratory at a specialist hospital in Irua in Edo State for further investigation to ascertain if it is Lassa Fever.

The patient was said to have been isolated and quarantined to preempt any possible spread of the deadly disease.



