Abba Kyari's Plot To Make Candidate CBN Deputy Governor Fails As President Buhari Nominates Edward Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, nominated Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to represent the North-West geo-political zone. The nomination of Mr. Adamu put an end to a desperate scheme by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, to impose the discredited former Aso Savings boss, Usman Hassan Katsina.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Mr. Kyari had attempted to stop the nomination of Mr. Adamu, a vastly experienced banker within the CBN ranks, by nominating his candidate, an indigene of Katsina State.

The move had generated bad blood within the CBN and government circles. Last week, Kyari refused to release the Presidential approval of the Adamu’s nomination to the media.

He proceeded to arrange a visit to the Presidential Villa by Katsina in an attempt to persuade the President to drop Adamu.

CBN sources told SaharaReporters that many of the staff within the apex bank had planned to stoutly resist any attempt to impose Katsina, who visits the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission weekly on account of the huge fraud that occurred in Aso Savings. They were said to have supported Adamu because he is viewed as knowledgeable and dedicated.

Adamu, an indigene of Gombe State, replaces Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December 2017.

He has spent 25 years in the CBN. The nominee was appointed as Director of Strategy in 2012. He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.