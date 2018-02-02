EFCC Drags Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman Danladi Umar To Court For N10m Bribery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a two-count charge of bribery against Justice Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). The case was filed on 25 January before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on 25 January.

In the first count, according to the court papers seen by SaharaReporters, Justice Umar was alleged to have demanded a bribe of N10million from one Mr. Rasheed Owolabi Taiwo in 2012. The alleged demand was made in relation to a case (CCT/ABJ/03/12) involving Mr. Taiwo, an offence is contrary to Section 12(1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003.

In the second count, it was alleged that Justice Umar, through his Personal Assistant, Mr. Gambo Abdullahi, of N1.8million from Mr. Taiwo, an offence that contravenes Section 12(1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003.

Allegations of bribery first surfaced against Umar when he took on the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki over assets declaration fraud in 2015. Umar later "discharged and acquited" Saraki after he reportedly received $2million as bribe from Saraki in a deal brokered at the home of the former governor of Bauchi state, Malam Isa Yuguda.

Sources told Saharareporters that Mr. Umar's personal assistant who received the bribe for him in the case for which he was charged today has agreed to testify truthfully about the bribery transaction involving a former Customs officer accused of assets declaration fraud.

Mr. Umar reportedly issued a hearing notice to recommence Saraki's trial starting from Tuesday in accordance with a Court of Appeal judgement asking his retrial on three counts. Justice Danladi Umar of the Code of Conduct Tribunal