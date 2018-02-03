Bayelsa Commissioner slumps, Rushed Out Of Gov Dickson’s 6th Year Anniversary Event

Fred Obua, Bayelsa Commissioner for Special Projects on Tuesday slumped and was rushed out of the venue of the ongoing inter-ministerial briefing to mark the 6th-anniversary Governor Seriake Dickson in office.It was learnt that the commissioner came to the event at an unstable state. The final event of the 6th year anniversary of the Dickson administration is scheduled to hold on Feb. 14.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2018

Obua, who was to make a presentation, suddenly slumped, and was immediately rushed out of the venue at Cultural Centre, Yenagoa and later to an undisclosed private clinic for medical attention.

Strangely,  the state government that earlier claimed to have built world-class medical facilities in the state still took government official to a private facility for medical care.

Days earlier at the commencement of the briefing, officials of the state government had said that health facilities in the state hospitals were the best in the region.

The Master of Ceremony Owei Fawari had earlier announced that Obua would also be presenting at the event but later informed the audience that the commissioner was “indisposed”.

According to him, the Commissioner, who was also supposed to make his presentation, is having health challenges that won’t permit him to speak.

Reacting to the development, the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson told journalists that Obua could not wait due to his health challenge.

He warned the tens of reporters that approached him that anyone who dares to report the incident would incur his wrath.

“What do you want me to say, the man was rushed out because he had health challenges; he cannot wait for the presentation. Bayelsa State Government House

“He was to present but due to his health, he was rushed out.

“I don’t want this matter to be published and anyone, who writes the story will be dealt with,” the Commissioner threatened.

Out of the two Ministries to make presentation on Tuesday, only Commissioner for Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Ibegi made his presentation.

SaharaReporters, New York

