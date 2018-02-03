Charly Boy Gives Daughter, Adaeze Hand In Marriage in Abuja

The popular musician and entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as (Charly Boy), on Saturday in Abuja gave his daughter, Adaeze Oputa's hand out in marriage to Steve Metu ANU.

The traditional wedding which was held at the residence of the father of the bride at 6th Avenue Galadinma Gwarinpa Estate. The event was followed by a reception held at Evelyn Marquee, an event center in the estate.

As expected, the creme-de-la-creme of the society converged at the venue to witness the union. Among whom are; the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwezili, former Minister of Youth and Sport, Idi Hong, Former Chairman of NECO, Former Chairman Governing Board NECO, Paddy Njoku, Nollywood actors Nkem Owoh (Osofia ), Bruno, and others.

Also in attendance was the 99 years old mother of Charly Boy, Mrs, Margaret Oputa.

While praying for the couple the father of the bride, Charles Oputa who was full of emotion prayed in Ibo language admonished them to live in harmony with one another.

Also speaking at the occasion the Co-Convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Oby Ezekwezili who supervised the cutting of the cake by the couple urged them to live a credible life worthy of emulation adding that the union has made them a destiny partners.

The age grade dancers of the bride added color to the traditional wedding as they treated the guests to a banquet. The hall of the event was filled up to the capacity as many guests could not find seats.

Guests at the event did not have a dull moment as the two master of ceremony, Francis Duru and Nkem Owoh ( Osofia ) entertained them with hilarious jokes.

The groom, Steve Metu ANU hails from Ezumoha autonomous community of Isiala Mbano from Imo State from the family of Jerry and Lady Uchenna Anu.