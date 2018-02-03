Charly Boy Gives Daughter, Adaeze Hand In Marriage in Abuja

The popular musician and entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as (Charly Boy), on Saturday in Abuja gave his daughter, Adaeze Oputa's hand out in marriage to Steve Metu ANU.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Feb 03, 2018

The popular musician and entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as (Charly Boy), on Saturday in Abuja gave his daughter, Adaeze Oputa's hand out in marriage to Steve Metu ANU.

The traditional wedding which was held at the residence of the father of the bride at 6th Avenue Galadinma Gwarinpa Estate. The event was followed by a reception held at Evelyn Marquee, an event center in the estate. 

As expected, the creme-de-la-creme of the society converged at the venue to witness the union.  Among whom are; the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwezili, former Minister of Youth and Sport, Idi Hong,  Former Chairman of NECO, Former Chairman Governing Board NECO, Paddy Njoku, Nollywood actors  Nkem Owoh (Osofia ), Bruno, and others. 

Also in attendance was the 99 years old mother of Charly Boy, Mrs, Margaret Oputa.

While praying for the couple the father of the bride, Charles Oputa who was full of emotion prayed in Ibo language admonished them to live in harmony with one another. 

Also speaking at the occasion the Co-Convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Oby Ezekwezili who supervised the cutting of the cake by the couple urged them to live a credible life worthy of emulation adding that the union has made them a destiny partners.

The age grade dancers of the bride added color to the traditional wedding as they treated the guests to a banquet. The hall of the event was filled up to the capacity as many guests could not find seats. 

Guests at the event did not have a dull moment as the two master of ceremony, Francis Duru and Nkem Owoh  ( Osofia ) entertained them with hilarious jokes. 

The groom, Steve Metu ANU hails from Ezumoha autonomous community of Isiala Mbano from Imo State from the family of Jerry and Lady Uchenna Anu.

Charly Boy Gives Daughter, Adaeze Hand In Marriage in Abuja

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Life Can Be Beautiful Even With Sickle Cell Anaemia By Chidi Ikeakor
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Pharmacists Join Stakeholders Against Counterfeit Drugs
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Lifestyle 11 Female Bayelsa Politicians Who Perished In Ghastly Road Crash To Receive Mass Burial
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Traitor? Lai Mohammed Betrayed Nigerians Over Jollof Rice
Food Jollof Rice Rivalry: Nigerians Slam Culture Minister Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Lifestyle Toke Makinwa and Maje Ayida Finalize Divorce
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Lifestyle Google Honors Stephen Keshi With Doodle
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News National Intelligence Agency Director-General Orders Investigation Into Leaked Information, Bars Directors From Traveling
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Why New Court Ruling Backing Senate Can't Sack Magu- Lawyers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter, Says It's ”A Political Game.”
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Terrorism Herdsmen Hit Taraba Again 10 Hours After Governor's Alarm
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News EFCC Drags Code Of Conduct Tribunal Chairman Danladi Umar To Court For N10m Bribery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen Killings: There May Be No Elections In 2019 - Bafarawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Cameroon UN Slams Nigeria Over Cameroon Extradition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Inspector General Wants Anti-Open Grazing Laws Suspended To Stop Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Bayelsa Commissioner slumps, Rushed Out Of Gov Dickson’s 6th Year Anniversary Event
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Herdsmen Arrested With Weapons In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Abba Kyari's Plot To Make Candidate CBN Deputy Governor Fails As President Buhari Nominates Edward Adamu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Kenya Odinga Not Recognized As Kenya's President- US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad