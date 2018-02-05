Buhari Is A Dictator And Must Be Kicked Out Says University Lecturer

Dr. Sylvester Odion Akhaine has branded President Muhammadu Buhari a dictator and called on Nigerians to vote him out in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to SaharaReporters at the annual departmental lecture, the Acting Head of Department of Political Science of Lagos State University said that President Buhari has been ruling as an authoritarian. Explaining further, he said that the President has been handling national issues like the herdsmen and farmers clash as one who is a dictator.

He said, “Nigeria is a very diverse country and authoritarian trap cannot work because of the diversity of the people. Nigerians have been triumphing over an authoritarian government and will continue to. We saw General Sanni Abacha and General Babangida were removed from power and even the current regime (Muhammadu Buhari) that is patronizing herdsmen is also on his way out.”

He continued, “I can tell you that Nigerians are fed up and are mobilizing towards regime replacement. There has been so much bloodletting under his administration; we don’t want more bloodletting so Buhari has to leave power.”

Sylvester Odion Akhaine

Speaking at the same event, Dave Peterson, Senior Director at Africa programme, National Endowment for Democracy, US, said that Nigeria has a long way to go in its democracy.

He also expressed that though the country has made progress since democracy dispensation, the nation has so many problems battling it which needs to be fixed for the people to enjoy true democracy.

“There are some governments in Africa that have the features of the classic totalitarian systems. Democratic countries in Africa remain beset by all kind of problems, corruption, poor governance and insecurity.”

“Nigeria has made some progress with democracy but it still has a long way to go. There are certainly many flaws in the system. I think if we are going to preserve the democratic system, more need to be done to make them work until they are able to deliver to the citizens the kind of good government they deserve.” He stated.

He recommended that certain degree of order be put into the political system of Nigeria to create development and benefit for the people.