Group Accuses Boss Of Presidential Amnesty Program Education Desk Of Massive Corruption

A Niger Delta group, Serving and Leading Without Bitterness Initiative, has accused Major Kesiena Muwarin, head of the Education Desk of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and his cronies of massive corruption.                  

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2018

The group made the allegation in a petition addressed to the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Dated  February 1, the petition was signed by Messrs Nature Kieghe, Teke Iyalla and Paulinus Alban, the group's Chairman, Secretary and Public Relations Officer respectively.                      

According to the group, the PAP Education Desk under Major Muwarin, through its disregard for due process, may shred the relative peace being enjoyed in the Niger Delta region.                      

Paul Boroh, head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Serving and Leadership Without Bitterness Initiative alleged that Major Muwarin has denied many ex-militants the chance of participating in training programmes for which the government made money available.                            

Major Muwarin was alleged to have diverted the sum of N155.1million he collected for pre-qualification tests. He was equally alleged threatened some universities with the withdrawal of ex-militants studying in those institutions. The universities were allegedly forced to bribe him to make him take back his threat.                            

According to the petitioners, Major Muwarin got N12million from Novela University, N8milliin from Lead City University, N8million from Elizade University, N12million from Igbenedion University, N10million from Benson Idahosa University and N6million from Afe Babalola University. He is also said to own shares in a business venture at Cecelia Ibru University.                  

Another allegation leveled against Major Muwarin is the sale of training slots of already screened beneficiaries to members of the National Assembly.            

This, the group alleged, has earned him the over N30 million and has denied ex-militants the chance of training and rehabilitation.                          

The petitioners called on the EFCC to ensure that Major Muwarin and his allies be brought to book as a way of preventing another eruption of militants' anger in the Niger Delta.

