Police Declare IBB's Spokesman, Afegbua, Wanted Over Statement Asking Buhari To Step Down

Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman to the former military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), has been declared wanted by the Police. According to a statement signed by Mr. Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr.Lawal K. Idris, has ordered the immediate arrest of Mr. Afegbua for allegedly making false statements capable of inciting public disturbance."He is, therefore, declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force and should report at the nearest Police station anywhere he is in the country," the statement said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2018

Mr. Afegbua, over the weekend, signed a statement on behalf of his principal asking Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari next year. Within a few hours, a rebuttal personally signed by General Babangida started circulating. Speaking on Channels Television, Mr. Afegbua insisted that he cleared the statement with General Babangida before circulating it. His principal would eventually admit that the statement issued by the spokesman conveyed his thoughts. Kassim Afegbua

