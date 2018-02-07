Documents State Dokpesi’s Complicity In N2.1bn ONSA Fraud

The trial of Raymond Dokpesi, founder, African Independent Television and Daar Investment & Holdings Limited, in the N2.1billion ONSA fraud continued on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the testimony of the 12th prosecution witness, Abubakar Aliyu.

Aliyu, whose testimony started yesterday testified on series of correspondences between DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited, Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, and Twelve Media Houses, indicating that Dokpesi collected money to the tune of N2.1billion from ONSA.

Aliyu, who was led in evidence by A. O. Atolagbe, counsel to the EFCC, disclosed how analysis was carried on the proposal from DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited vis-à-vis the payment received from ONSA.

According to him, a list of payments made in favour of some individuals and companies, which Dokpesi claimed was done in respect of the 2015 presidential election media engagements, was attached to the proposal.

The witness added that the alleged payment was diverted by the first defendant’s for personal use.

He listed the contracts as: “CWAY Tech, for the installation of water treatment in the defendant’s house in Abuja; Purchase of high capacity generator plants from Mikano for his village; Installation of security doors by Giland Nigeria Limited; Payment to Abuja Investment Company; Presidential and Vice President’s Debates and the securing of the International Conference Center, ICC, as venue for the debate."

The letter from Abuja Investment Company dated January 28, 2015 was tendered and admitted as "Exhibit J”.

The PW12 further revealed how analysis of the correspondences from ONSA showed that:

“ONSA funded the First Bank Account of DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited with money transferred from the Central Bank with the mandate dated January 21, 2015, showing A1."

“DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited is the second defendant."

"A2: transfer of N620million from ONSA in favour of DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited dated February 9, 2015."

"A3: another transfer of 500million from ONSA in favour of DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited dated March 19, 2015, totaling about N2.1billion.”

Aliyu added that analysis of the First Bank Account Opening Package confirmed that Raymond Paul Dokpesi was the owner of the said account.

“Narrations from the statement of account clearly showed that prior to the instruction to credit the account from ONSA, a credit balance of N113, 885.25, dated January 22, 2015, was acquired from the account."

“Subsequently, monies diverted include N100million paid into the wife of the first defendant, Oluwatosin Dokpesi’s account; Gregory Osifo and Gabriel Agore, who are staff of DAAR Investment and Holdings Limited also received over N7million; N8million was used for political dues during the 2015 presidential campaign; N48million paid to Trendy Shades Nigeria Limited; N4.2million and N2.7million was used for extension of electricity installment of the AIT, Yola Office as well as N1.3million for drilling of borne hole n the Yola Office, amongst other financial transactions."

“If you recall there was a print and electronic media proposal in which the first defendant claimed they were used to carry out media activities for the presidential campaign in 2015."

“The onus fell on EFCC to write to the various media houses some of which had fake addresses and contacts. A total of twelve media houses including Kiss FM, Hot FM, Silver Bird Communications, Punch Newspapers, Leadership Newspapers, The Guardian Newspapers, People’s Media Limited, Pilot Newspapers, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, Kapital FM responded to the letter from EFCC”, Aliyu stated.

The correspondences from the media houses were tendered and admitted as Exhibit K1-12 as Dokpesi’s lawyer, Agabi, raised no objection.

Thereafter, the case was adjourned to March 9, 2018 for continuation of trial.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media and Publicity

7 February, 2018

