EFCC Arrests Fake American Colonel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Barr. Mike Nkwocha, a self-professed Colonel of the United States Army, Richardson Obasogie for impersonating EFCC operatives to obtain $10,000 by false pretense.

The victim had petitioned the EFCC alleging that one Ladan Mustapha who claimed to be an operative of EFCC, gave him a call informing him that there was a petition against him which bordered on illegal acquisition of assets in different parts of the country and that he was currently a subject of investigation.

Together with his partner Nkwocha, a meeting was arranged, in which $200,000 was demanded as gratification in order to “kill” the case, but $15,000 was later agreed upon as payment. An initial payment of $5,000 cash was made to Nkwocha while he continued to pressure him for the balance of $10,000.

However, suspecting foul play, after a retired personnel of the DSS told the petitioner that EFCC operatives don’t demand money to carry out official duties, the EFCC was petitioned.

Consequently, Nkwocha was arrested. Upon arrest, he confessed that Obasogie was the “brain” behind the fraud.

A search warrant was executed on their houses which resulted in the recovery of: letter-head papers of the United States Government, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Bayelsa State Government and one computer system.

Nkwocha and Obasogie will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, operatives are intensifying the search for Mustapha Lada, who is currently at large.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media, and Publicity

7 February 2018