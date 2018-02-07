EFCC Arrests Fake American Colonel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Barr. Mike Nkwocha, a self-professed Colonel of the United States Army, Richardson Obasogie for impersonating EFCC operatives to obtain $10,000 by false pretense.

by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Feb 07, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Barr. Mike Nkwocha, a self-professed Colonel of the United States Army, Richardson Obasogie for impersonating EFCC operatives to obtain $10,000 by false pretense.

The victim had petitioned the EFCC alleging that one Ladan Mustapha who claimed to be an operative of EFCC, gave him a call informing him that there was a petition against him which bordered on illegal acquisition of assets in different parts of the country and that he was currently a subject of investigation.  

Together with his partner Nkwocha, a meeting was arranged, in which $200,000 was demanded as gratification in order to “kill” the case, but $15,000 was later agreed upon as payment.  An initial payment of $5,000 cash was made to Nkwocha while he continued to pressure him for the balance of $10,000. 

However, suspecting foul play, after a retired personnel of the DSS told the petitioner that EFCC operatives don’t demand money to carry out official duties, the EFCC was petitioned.

Consequently, Nkwocha was arrested. Upon arrest, he confessed that Obasogie was the “brain” behind the fraud.

A search warrant was executed on their houses which resulted in the recovery of: letter-head papers of the United States Government, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Bayelsa State Government and one computer system.

Nkwocha and Obasogie will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. 

Meanwhile, operatives are intensifying the search for Mustapha Lada, who is currently at large.

                Wilson Uwujaren

          Head, Media, and Publicity

                7 February 2018

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC

You may also like

Read Next

EFCC Press Release EFCC Witness Reveals How Goje Forged House Approval to Secure Loan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Nasarawa Gov’s Son N8m Bail
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Documents State Dokpesi’s Complicity In N2.1bn ONSA Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Witness Reveals Badeh’s Wife’s Role in Laundering N3.9bn NAF’s Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release N29bn Fraud: Courts Adjourns Nyako’s Trial to Feb 26.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Taraba State Accountant-General Docked For N1.56bn Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Ignores Health Minister And Reinstates Suspended NHIS Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Babangida Letter Saga: Police Detain PREMIUM TIMES Reporter, Confiscate Phone
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News ‘My Original Statement Stands’ — Babangida Finally Speaks
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Leader Shekau Releases Another video
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Shekau Releases Another Video To Dispute Claims By Nigeria That Sect Has Been Defeated
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Arik Ends Over 10yrs Rift With Babalakin, Operates Flight From MMA2
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sentenced Bayelsa Husband Killer To Die By Hanging
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Saraki Hurriedly Close Legal Defense At The Code of Conduct Tribunal After Presenting One Witness Instead Of Four
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Witness Reveals How Goje Forged House Approval to Secure Loan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper "Defend Yourselves"- Ortom Tells Benue Indigenes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Nabs Seven Gang Of Armed Local Hunters Suspected To Be Herdsmen
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Advised Nigerians To Move To Popular Political Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad