Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Nasarawa Gov’s Son N8m Bail

Justice J. K. Daggard of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on February 7, 2018, granted Nuraini Adamu, son of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu and one Felix Onyeabo bail in the sum of N8million each and two sureties in like sum.

Nuraini is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, alongside Onyeabo for allegedly obtaining contract with forged documents.

The defendants were arraigned on January 17, 2018, on a 5-count charge of money laundering.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned to today for ruling on their bail application.

Justice Daggard granted the defendants bail in the sum of N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira Only) each and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court and must deposit their international passports and affidavit of means with the court.

The case has been adjourned to March 28, 2018, for the commencement of the trial.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media, and Publicity

7 February, 2018

