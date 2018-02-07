Police Nabs Seven Gang Of Armed Local Hunters Suspected To Be Herdsmen

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Wednesday arrested a gang of seven armed men claiming to be "hunters" from the northern part of the country.

The stern - looking men were nabbed at a local village in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sahara Reporters gathered that the men were apprehended after locals raised an alarm over the invasion of the villages by suspected Fulani herdsmen with guns.

Femi Joseph, police spokesman in Ondo State disclosed this while parading the men before newsmen in Akure.

Joseph said the men were apprehended following an alarm from local residents in some communities near Owo.

He explained that the gang was nabbed with some dangerous weapons such as double barrel guns and also cartridges.

"They are from the northern extractions and they all claimed to be hunters who traveled down here to engage in hunting expeditions.

"We would still dig more into their claims and find out if their stories were true but if it is in the negative your guess is good as mine," Mr. Joseph added.

Also, the police spokesperson explained that officers from the command rescued three victims abducted on Tuesday by a gang of kidnappers on the notorious Ore - Lagos express road.

Mr. Joseph mentioned the names of the rescued kidnapped victims as- Nwosu Virgina, Opara Oluchi, and Okechueka Johnson.

He revealed that the three victims were parts of the passengers traveling from Imo state to Lagos in an 18 seater bus but waylaid by kidnappers mistaken for armed robbers on the express road.

"Our men were very swift and were able to rescue these kidnapped victims, but we are currently on their trails."