Terrified Passenger Describes How Dana Airplane Exit Door Fell Off Upon Landing

A Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin has taken to Twitter to describe a terrifying situation aboard a Dana flight in Nigeria. She stated in a tweet some two hours ago that throughout a flight on the airplane, the exit door seems unstable only to fall off the plane as soon as it landed.

Ms. Orekunrin did not reveal the airport where the incident happened but her tweet has already garnered a lot of retweets has already garnered over 800 retweets and several replies.

Dana airline flies a lot of old planes, some as old 20 years in service. On June 3rd 2012 one of Dana's MD 83 jet flying from Abuja to Lagos crashed into a Lagos neighborhood killing all passengers on board.