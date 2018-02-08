INEC Partners With EFCC To Checkmate Open Vote Buying And Campaign Funds Of Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to support the commission in its quest to tackling the menace of open vote buying and tracing the source of campaign funds of political parties.

The chairman of the commission, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood revealed this in Abuja on Thursday during a visit by the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu to the head office of the commission.



Yakubu noted that as the 2019 general elections are approaching, the commission is worried by the recent trend of open vote buying at the polling stations. He explained that democracy should not be on sale at the open market.



"The will of the people must determine who wins, therefore Mr. Chairman we are looking forward to working very closely to ensure that open vote buying will not be tolerated by the commission and we don't want 2019 elections to be determined by the amount of money people have. A vote is never for sale," Yakubu stated.

According to him: "The second area is the party and campaign finance. The electoral act places limit as to the amount party and individual can spend on an election and also the amount friends of the candidates or party can contribute in any election."

He asked the EFCC who have the mandate and capacity to track and trace the sources of fund to work closely with the commission to achieve the task. He stressed further that if the country is able to get the election right, it will also get her democracy right.



Speaking earlier the EFCC Chairman said that he was in the commission to support the INEC in whatever capacity is service is required adding that there is need to mobilize everybody into the fight against corruption.

"You need to mobilize everybody into what you are doing because you cannot do it alone," Magu stressed.

He assured INEC chairman of the readiness of EFCC to collaborate with the electoral body wherever its services are needed. He stated that corruption is a disaster that has eaten deep into the fabric of the country and there is need to fight it headlong.