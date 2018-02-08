Kassim Afegbua’s Lawyers Query DSS Invitation Of Client

Lawyers to Mr. Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson to former military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), have queried the invitation sent to their client by the Directorate of State Security (DSS).

In a letter signed by Dr. Kayode Ajulo of Kayode Ajulo and Co. Castle of Law and addressed to the Director-General of the DSS, the lawyers said Mr. Afegbua, on Wednesday night, got information that he had been invited to the DSS Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr. Afegbua, said his lawyers, is ready to honour the invitation, but he is curios about the invitation given that the purpose is unstated. Kassim Afegbua

"Our client's concerns are valid, as very little information has been availed him on the context of the said invitation.

While bound by his sense of duty as a citizen of Nigeria, and with a clear conscience eager to meet with your Director-General in due course, we must on his behalf demand that the shroud of ambivalence surrounding his invitation be quickly cleared. This is achievable by extending a verified formal invitation, whose content should specify the reason(s) for his invitation," the lawyers said.



Mr. Afegbua was declared wanted by the Police for allegedly inciting the public, an allusion to a statement issued on behalf of General Babangida, which he initially disowned but later admitted represented his views. The statement had called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election. The Police were later forced into an embarrassing apology.