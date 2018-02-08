Your Goodwill Is Fast Depleted, Catholic Bishops Tell Buhari

“Nearly three years later, however, one has the feeling that this goodwill is being fast depleted by some glaring failures of government, which we have the moral responsibility to bring to your notice, else we would be failing in our duty as spiritual fathers and leaders,” the bishops told Buhari

by Olalekan Adetayo Feb 08, 2018

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria on Thursday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the enormous goodwill with which he assumed office in 2015 is being fast depleted by some “glaring failures” of his government.

The bishops said this when they paid the President a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Their address at the visit, copies of which were made available to journalists, was jointly signed by the CBCN President and Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama; and the Secretary who is also the Bishop of Gboko, Most Rev. William Avenya. President-of-CBCN-Archbishop-Ignatius-Kaigama.jpg

“There is no doubt that when you came into office, you had an enormous amount of the goodwill of Nigerians, since many saw you as a person of integrity who would be able to bring sanity into a system that was nearly crippled by endemic corruption.

“Nearly three years later, however, one has the feeling that this goodwill is being fast depleted by some glaring failures of government, which we have the moral responsibility to bring to your notice, else we would be failing in our duty as spiritual fathers and leaders,” the bishops told Buhari.

They regretted that there was too much suffering in the country, with poverty, hunger, insecurity, violence and fear, among others, pervading the land.

They said, “Our beloved country appears to be under siege. Many negative forces seem to be keeping a stranglehold on the population, especially the weaker and defenceless ones.

“There is a feeling of hopelessness across the country. Our youths are restive and many of them have taken to hard drugs, cultism and other forms of violent crime, while many have become victims of human trafficking. The nation is nervous.

“Just as we seem to be gradually emerging from the dark tunnel of an economic recession that caused untold hardship to families and individuals, violent attacks by unscrupulous persons, among whom are terrorists masquerading as herdsmen, have led to a near civil war situation in many parts of the country.

“We are saddened that, repeatedly, innocent citizens in different communities across the nation are brutally attacked and their sources of livelihood mindlessly destroyed.

“Lives are wasted and property, worth billions of Naira, including places of worship, schools, hospitals and business enterprises are torched and turned to ashes.”

The Catholic Bishops said they were still saddened by the recent massacre of unarmed citizens by suspected terrorists in some communities in Benue, Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba states, which has caused national shock, grief and outcry.

They said the Federal Government’s silence in the wake of the attacks was shocking.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Olalekan Adetayo

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Herdsmen Killings: State Police Is The Way To Go- Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News ‘My Original Statement Stands’ — Babangida Finally Speaks
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion IBB’s Letter To His Countryman By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: SSS Invites Babangida’s Spokesman Kassim Afegbua
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Saraki Hurriedly Close Legal Defense At The Code of Conduct Tribunal After Presenting One Witness Instead Of Four
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Press Release The Big Cover Up In The NIA Investigation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Tragedy! Fulani Herdsmen Kill SARS Boss
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Press Release President Buhari Explains Proposed Policy On Grazing Areas, Says No Plan To Colonize Any Part Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal Billionaire Debtor, Oba Otudeko Appears Ib Court Shielded By Personal Guards
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Killings: State Police Is The Way To Go- Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Drowning Men And National Security By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Why President Buhari's Case Is Different By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Tiv Residents Flee Nasarawa State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Finance Director Reveals How Ex-Air Force Chief Dikko, Collected N558.2m Monthly For 2 Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arrests Fake American Colonel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Beyond Buhari By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad