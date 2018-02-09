20 Yr Old Ghanaian Singer Dies In Horrific Car Crash

20-year-old Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, has reportedly been killed in a car accident in South Western Ghana.

According to police, the singer's Jeep reportedly collided head-on with a VIP bus while driving with her best friend and Youtube personality, Franky Kuri, as well as two military escorts, heading to Accra on Sunyani-Kumasi road. All four riders lost their lives in the accident.

She was rushed to Bechem Government Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The VIP bus driver is still being treated in the hospital.

Reigns was one of Ghana's most popular rising stars, with her song Poison reaching number one on the singles chart. She released her latest album in December 2017 called Bonyfied.

She was discovered by musician and entrepreneur Bullet, a member of the popular group Ruff n Smooth, after she sent him a recording of her voice.

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the young musician following news of her death.

Saddened by the news of the death of the young, but extremely talented female artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 9, 2018

So young, so pretty, so talented. Iâm really having a hard time believing that this girl is gone ð­ she had so much potential ð #EbonyReigns pic.twitter.com/SeyKaIaixr — nicole ð¬ð­ (@_phenomenaal) February 9, 2018

The mangled Jeep, songstress Ebony and at least two others, died in at Mankraso on the Sunyani-Kumasi road, as well as the bus they crashed into.



This loss, like any other death of a young one, is extremely sad. #EbonyReigns



ð· Erastus#JoyNews #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/WO6MK2vusa — Israel Laryea (@TheIsraelLaryea) February 9, 2018

Hadnât seen a Ghanaian artist have so much impact breaking through the Ghanaian music scene like she had done... Such a sad way to end when it was just the beginning.. R.I.P @ebony_reigns pic.twitter.com/4bGtj5gKUA — Neptizzle (@DjNeptizzle) February 9, 2018