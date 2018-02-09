Father Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff Buratai Is Dead

Mallam Yusuf Buratai, the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has passed away in Maiduguri on Friday morning, the Nigeria army has said. According to the Director of Public Relation of Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Kukahsaka Usman, the man passed on in his house along Baga Road in Maiduguri on Friday morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2018

Late Yusuf is survived by 14 children, including the chief of army staff and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be buried in Maiduguri today according to Muslim rites. Yusuf Buratai and his son

SaharaReporters, New York

