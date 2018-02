Boko Haram has released some 10 policewomen, and University Maiduguri lecturers abducted last year while on an oil exploration trip in the Northeast of Nigeria. A security source told Saharareporters that the women and the university teachers are being flown to the Nigerian capital, Abuja where they will be debriefed before they are reunited with their families.

The Swiss government and the International Committee for the Red cross mediated the release which involves payments of a huge ransom.​

Senior police women kidnapped are being driven in a truck by Boko Haram militants to an unknown desti