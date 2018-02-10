Police Confirm Assassination Of NULGE Chairman By Suspected Assassins In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the killing of Mr. Okaye Igali, the Southern Ijaw branch Chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) by unidentified assassins.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2018

DSP Asinim Butswat, the spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the murder to newsmen Saturday in Yenagoa.

“Igali. age 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along Ayama Ijaw Road, Southern Ijaw LG on Friday.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was a premeditated murder. The police Tactical Team have swung into action to arrest the culprits and investigation are ongoing,” Butswat said.

Mr. Elaye Warifagha, the Secretary,  Community Development Committee (CDC) of the Ayama-Ijaw community told newsmen that the attack happened in daylight.

“The attack happened in broad daylight; it was a case of assassination by those who claim to know the deceased."

“The victim was on a tricycle going to Ayama-Ijaw water-front to board a speedboat to his destination when the gunmen attacked him.” 

Nigerian Police

 

