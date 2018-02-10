President Buhari Welcomes Release of 1University Lecturers, 10 Police Officers' Wives

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the news of the release, through negotiations, of three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, as well as10 women kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa Road, near Maiduguri.

According to a State House release signed by Mr. Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, their release was a sequel to a series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The statement disclosed that the Directorate of State Security (DSS) briefed the President that all 13 rescued persons are in the custody of the service and were on their way to Abuja with the assistance of the Nigerian Army and the Air Force.

"In expectation of their being brought to the DSS headquarters, a team of doctors and psychologists has been placed on standby. The rescued persons may be presented to the President and thereafter released to their families if there are no issues of security or medical concerns," said the statement.

It further disclosed that President, who was given step-by-step progress reports on the negotiations, received the good news with a lot of happiness and commended all those who assisted in making the release possible.

The President urged the DSS and the Nigerian Army to intensify efforts to bring home the remaining Chibok Girls still in the custody of the terrorists. Mr. Lawal Daura, DSS Director-General, assured the President that they were working hard to bring home the remaining girls. President Muhammadu Buhari