Four Officers Missing As ‘Herdsmen’ Ambush Police Team In Benue

The police in Benue are searching for four officers following an attack on a patrol team in Logo Local Government Area on Saturday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

by PREMIUM TIMES Feb 11, 2018

The police in Benue are searching for four officers following an attack on a patrol team in Logo Local Government Area on Saturday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The men were returning from a confidence-building mission in remote villages when suspected herdsmen opened fire on them in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town, police and residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We had had an encounter around Azege when a team of mobile police went on confidence patrol,” said police commissioner Fatai Owoseni. “When they were coming back at a point in Azege, they started hearing gunfire from inside the bush suspected to be from the herdsmen.There was a serious exchange of gunfire.”

Mr. Owoseni said the attackers burnt a police van and four officers could not be found as at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

“One of our vehicles was set ablaze. So far, on their side, we’re still trying to ascertain casualties; while we’re yet to see four of our men,” he said.

The police chief said more officers have been dispatched to the areas to comb for the missing officers.

Police on patrol

His statement to PREMIUM TIMES corroborates what witnesses had earlier informed this newspaper about the development.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that a police officer who sustained gunshot injury was taken to the hospital in Ayilamo, the headquarters of Tombo Council Ward about eight kilometres from Azege where the attack occurred.

Enoch Nyikyaa, a chief in Logo LGA, told PREMIUM TIMES the attack occurred in his domain and that the herdsmen who carried it out also destroyed farmlands with their cattle.

He said the attack occurred in Tse Akpam village, which is within Azege.

The herdsmen are still reportedly grazing in some remote villages in Benue despite a subsisting law that prohibits open-grazing in the state.

The attack comes a day after three persons were killed in separate assaults on villages in the same local government area Thursday night.

Three persons who sustained injuries in the attacks are currently undergoing treatments at the hospital.

The Thursday night attack, which occurred near Anyiin, a town in Logo LGA that serves as a base for police special forces, earned the police renewed criticism from those who believe the security agencies are doing too little to resolve the frequent herdsmen clashes, which has claimed over a hundred lives in Benue alone this year.

Residents have also accused the police of being too afraid to move to the dangerous areas where herdsmen are said to be hiding and which they use as bases to launch attacks, a situation that some officers confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in confidence last month.

But Mr. Owoseni said Saturday’s attack should be seen as an evidence of police’s proactive approach towards the crisis.

“People are saying police are not working, but going on confidence-building patrol is being proactive,” Mr. Owoseni said. “If we didn’t go on patrol, how would we have suffered this attack?”

The commissioner said Azege and its environs are safe, urging the residents to believe in the ability of police to return peace to the entire state.

“We will not relent, we’ll continue to take the fight to them and give assurances to the people that we won’t wait until they come and attack them,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PREMIUM TIMES

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Biafra Agitators In Jewish Synagogue
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Police 80 percent Of Our Policemen Are Deployed To Protect Politicians And VIPS, Says Nigeria Police Chief
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME How Arrested 6-Man Kidnap Gang Shared N9m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Begins Recruitment Of Constables
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Killed Four Policemen In Delta
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs Ebonyi Man Accuses NDLEA Agents Of Torture During 2012 Arrest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram "Frees" 10 Abducted Police Women And UNIMAID Lecturers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PM News, LAGOS Stop Disgracing Me, Obasanjo's Son Blasts Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Nigeria Feds Charges Senator Melaye For False Information Over Claim There Was An Attempt On His Life
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Inside Lamidi Adedibu’s Deserted Ibadan ‘Palace’, Crumbling Political Dynasty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment 20 Yr Old Ghanaian Singer Dies In Horrific Car Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Russian Jet With 62 Passengers Vanishes After Take-Off From Moscow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Welcomes Release of University Lecturers, 10 Police Officers' Wives
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights My Life Is In Danger-Kassim Afegbua
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Father Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff Buratai Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Press Release International Committee of the Red Cross Explains Role In Boko Haram Handover of Police Wives
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News NCAA’s Report Is A Lazy And Shoddy Attempt At Covering Up Robbery Attack On Our Jet – Air Peace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad