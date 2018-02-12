Nigerian Court Jails Chibok Girls’ Abductor 15 Years

The Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger State, on Monday sentenced 35-year-old Haruna Yahaya for terrorism offenses. The convict, whose left arm and left leg are crippled, was convicted for being a member of the proscribed Boko Haram terrorist group and participating in the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014. He was said to have participated in the group’s attacks in Chibok, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State and Gabsuri town in the Damboa Local Government of the state.

by Ade Adesomoju Feb 12, 2018

The Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger State, on Monday sentenced 35-year-old Haruna Yahaya for terrorism offenses.

The convict, whose left arm and left leg are crippled, was convicted for being a member of the proscribed Boko Haram terrorist group and participating in the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014.

He was said to have participated in the group’s attacks in Chibok, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State and Gabsuri town in the Damboa Local Government of the state.

Yahaya had on Monday pleaded guilty to the two counts preferred against him by the Federal Government but pleaded for mercy, saying he was forcefully conscripted into the terrorist group.

But the judge who sat in one of the four special courts established by the Federal High Court to fast track the trial of over 1,000 suspects said the court was “not fooled” by Yahaya’s story.

The court noted the convict was “using the misfortune of his handicap to draw sympathy”.

The judge, therefore, ruled that the 15 years sentence passed on the convict who had been in detention since 2015 would commence counting from Monday. A Chibok girl released from captivity is reunited with her family

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Ade Adesomoju

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Resilience And Restoring Hope In Boko Haram’s Theatre Of War By Mercy Abang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Kills At Least 60 Civilians In Latest Attack
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Absent During Security Meeting On Boko Haram, Diplomats Criticize Nigerian Leadership
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Military Foils Suicide Attack Targeting Maimalari Barracks In Maiduguri
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram 1,000 Women Displaced By Boko Haram Given N20,000 To Start Small Enterprises
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram PHOTONEWS: Troops Repel Attempt On Mada, Rescue Women In Firigi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER JAMB Suspends Worker Who Claimed N36m Was Swallowed By A Snake
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Senator John Shagaya Dies In Auto crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Two NSCDC Officers In Benue
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Frame-Up: FG Arraigns Dino Melaye March 1
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tension As Pro/Anti Yusuf Protests Rock NHIS Office In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News Group Launches Move To Recall Senator Shehu Sani From The Senate Over His Criticism Of Buhari And El-Rufai
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi John Shagaya: The Necessity Of Reflection By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Saraki And The National Assembly 7 Days To Begin Screening Of 60 Heads Of Nigerian Government Agencies Nominated By Executive
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Stop Disgracing Me, Obasanjo's Son Blasts Mother
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Generals @ War! By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Has Transformed Nigeria Into A Tyrannical Country – Femi Aborisade
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Polls Show President Buhari Has Lost Popularity In Katsina And Kano-PDP
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad