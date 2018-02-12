Tension As Pro/Anti Yusuf Protests Rock NHIS Office In Abuja

Protesters under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, (ASCSN), led by Branch Chairman, Mr. Razak Omomeji vowed not to resume in their offices adding that the President should take a critical look at the allegations level against him and reverse his reinstatement

by Sahara Reporters, New York Feb 12, 2018

Tension brewed at the headquarters of National Health Insurance Scheme  (NHIS) as two rival protesters bicker over the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Yusuf Usman.

Protesters under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, (ASCSN), led by Branch Chairman, Mr. Razak Omomeji vowed not to resume in their offices adding that the President should take a critical look at the allegations level against him and reverse his reinstatement.

According to him " we are corroborating the fact that Prof. Usman Yusuf has a case to answer before Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  (EFCC). Our members have been invited even by ICPC and we want them to come up with their own comprehensive reports. The President did not know what this man has committed. We trust the President; we believe him and we appreciate him. If he appoints a dog tomorrow to head this place we will take it "

He explained that there is a missing link on the reinstatement of Yusuf adding that some of the staffs that have gone to testify before the anti-graft agencies have been marked as whistleblowers and ready to victimize them. NHIS boss Usman Yusuf Daily Post

The protesters called on the Head of Service of the Federation to apply the civil service rules, which stipulates that a civil servant cannot remain in the office when he/she has a case to answer before any anti-graft agency.

Omomeji, who vowed that the staff would continue the protest until Usman was removed, said: “Yusuf has bastardized the scheme and his return would only worsen affairs at the agency".

As the protesters were chanting anti-government songs the rival protesters under the aegis of Unity Group and Concerned NHIS Staff arrived the premises of the building wielding placards with various inscriptions in support of the embattled secretary.

Addressing journalists, the leader of the group, Dr.Uchenna Ewelike said that Yusuf's appointment was to sanitize the decayed and inefficient system in the organization. He noted that the protesting members of the union are beneficiaries of the rot in the system and resistant to change.

"We all know that Prof. Usman Yusuf has already brought to bear his expertise and wealth of experience acquired over the years, home and abroad to address the lingering problems of the scheme. We must all, therefore, give him all necessary support he may require to achieve this mandate for the benefit of all" Ewelike noted.

But the union has described the pro-Yusuf Protesters as hired thugs who are not the staff of the scheme. 

The police who were drafted to forestall law and order stayed aloof while the protesters continue with their songs.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, following an indictment by an administrative panel, which found him culpable of mismanaging NHIS funds, totaling N919 million and gross insubordination, had suspended Usman from office.

PHOTONEWS: Tension As Pro/Anti Yusuf Protests Rock NHIS Office In Abuja

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Fraud After Flood: How Relief Materials For Benue Victims Were Diverted
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides Court Refuses To Stop Impeachment Proceedings Against Fayose, Deputy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Alleged N9.4b Contract: EFCC May Declare Oduah Wanted
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Corruption UK Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Fraudster, Walter Wagbatsoma, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER JAMB Suspends Worker Who Claimed N36m Was Swallowed By A Snake
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Former Senator John Shagaya Dies In Auto crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Two NSCDC Officers In Benue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Frame-Up: FG Arraigns Dino Melaye March 1
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Group Launches Move To Recall Senator Shehu Sani From The Senate Over His Criticism Of Buhari And El-Rufai
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi John Shagaya: The Necessity Of Reflection By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Group Gives Saraki And The National Assembly 7 Days To Begin Screening Of 60 Heads Of Nigerian Government Agencies Nominated By Executive
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Stop Disgracing Me, Obasanjo's Son Blasts Mother
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Court Jails Chibok Girls’ Abductor 15 Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Generals @ War! By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Has Transformed Nigeria Into A Tyrannical Country – Femi Aborisade
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Polls Show President Buhari Has Lost Popularity In Katsina And Kano-PDP
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad