Boko Haram Insurgency Almost Over-President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Boko Haram insurgency is nearing its end. The president made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the letter of credence of Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Mr. Guido Fillipazi, at the State House. According to the president, the approaching end of the insurgency is because of the narrowing of the recruitment base of the insurgents and renewed onslaught by the Nigerian Army.



“You can’t indoctrinate people who are below the age of 14 years and blow up churches, mosques, markets and you keep shouting God is great. It is either you don’t know what you are saying or you simply don’t care or believe what you are saying. It is part of our success story that Boko Haram is finding it more difficult to recruit people," claimed the president.



He added that the Nigerian Army is also making it difficult for Boko Haram to grow, using intelligence, orientation and regular but measured onslaught on terrorists' camps



The president said the ongoing effort to dismember the terrorist group and render it completely powerless will be intensified.



President Buhari described the Catholic church as a strong partner in the development of Nigeria, saying the church has made very significant contributions to the development of the education and health in the country.



He also promised to intensify the fight against the culture of pilfering public funds and reform the country's entire educational system.



“I am pleased that the African Union has spoken out boldly against corruption and appreciated the work that we are doing here,’’ President Buhari told the Archbishop.



Speaking, Mr. Filipazzi said the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has taken an interest in the fight against terrorism, corruption and reviving of the Nigerian economy.



“Mr. President, the Holy Father, sends his warm greetings and he is keen to denounce corruption everywhere,’’ he added.



The Apostolic Nuncio said he has visited the country's North East and was impressed with the efforts of the Nigerian Army in tackling the insurgents, and recovering some of the earlier lost territories.



President Buhari also received letters of credence from the Ambassador of Niger to Nigeria, Mr. Alat Mogaskia, and the High Commissioner of Ghana, Mr. Rashid Bawa.

President Muhammadu Buhari