Delta Students Boo Okowa's Aide, Information Commissioner, Officials At Voters Sensitization Program

Delta State students of the College of Education, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area booed the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on orientation and other government officials over what they described as bad and inhuman policies of the Okowa led administration.



The show of shame which occurred during a one-day sensitization/ awareness program on voters education held on Monday at the premises of the College of Education, Agbor, brought the event to a halt for few minutes with an appeal to the students to calm down and listen and benefit from the program.



Some students who spoke with SaharaReporters lamented the policies of Governor Okowa led government, describing it as draconian, lacking people oriented programmes and advised him to forget about the second term.



"Okowa government only came to kill education system in Delta State. Since former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan left the stage, things have degenerated to a stage where the center can no longer hold. The education system was never as bad as this when the former administration was in power. The health sector is even worst. In 2017 alone Governor Okowa got over N170 something billions of naira from the federation account and nothing to show for it and only to send his appointees to tell woo us to vote him again," an aggrieved student said.



Another student who gave his name as Stevenson, took a swipe at Governor Okowa, saying his government has failed the people and admonished him to stop running the state as a personal estate business to the detriment of Deltans, adding that "Education which remains the bedrock of every nation has been killed in Delta state by Governor Okowa. Go round the schools across the state and interview students and lecturers, you will see how decay is the education system in the state".



Meanwhile, during one-day sensitization/awareness on voters’ education put together by the Directorate of Orientation, Governor’s Office in collaboration with the COE, Agbor, governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, charged students in tertiary institutions of learning who are 18 years and above to ensure that they have a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) by going to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office nearest to them if they have not been registered.



“We will be failing in our duties if we fail to tell you of the power that you have as eligible voters; you have enormous electoral power to elect any candidate of your choice but you can only do this if you have your PVC”, Ukah said.

In his welcome address, the Executive Assistant to the governor on orientation, Mr. Eugene Uzum, disclosed that the purpose for the sensitization program was to adequately enlighten students in tertiary institutions of learning on the need to have a PVC.

