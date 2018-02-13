Retired Soldier Beaten Into Coma By Thugs In Ondo Is Dead

Adebayo Ilesanmi, a retired soldier who was beaten into a coma by some suspected thugs in Akure, the Ondo state capital is dead, Sahara Reporters has learned.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2018

Pa Ilesanmi died after an unsuccessful surgical operation at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile Ife in Osun State.

The retired soldier had been at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and had under-went series of surgical operations following a brutal attack. 

Gbenga Ilesanmi, one of the sons of the retired soldier disclosed the latest in a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Tuesday. 

Ilesanmi said that the doctors administering treatments on the 72-year-old retired old soldier announced his death to the families of the deceased. 

“Baba (Pa Adebayo Ilesanmi) is dead, he died after series of surgical operation on his brain at the OAUTH, Ile Ife in Osun."

“He had been hospitalized since he was beaten into a coma by those thugs (Ade Basket’s buys) who invaded one of his properties in Akure."

“The doctors carried out some surgical operations on his brain and also placed him at the intensive care unit of OAUTH."

“At the hospital, he was using an oxygen to breathe through his lungs but the doctors confirmed his death to us (families) today,” he said on phone.

Sahara Reporters had reported how some thugs’ beats up Pa Adebayo into coma at one of his landed property at the Oshinle Quarters in Akure.

Our correspondent gathered that these hoodlums are errand boys to the notorious Akure thug, Mr. Ade Fayehun otherwise known as “Ade Basket”.

The police in Ondo State had arrested two men – Messrs. Ologunmeta Akinwumi and Folusho Falodun in connection to the attack on the retired soldier.

Both men were arraigned at a Magistrate Court where they were slammed with a two counts charge of conspiracy and attempted murder.

Victoria Bob-Manuel, Chief Magistrate of the Court had refused to grant the two accused a bail and adjourned their case till 21st of February 2018.

 

