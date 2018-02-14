AfricaWorld Pilot Frustrates Burglary Attempt of Ghanaian Aircraft On Murtala Mohammed International Airport Runway

Robbers operating within the perimeter fence of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday evening attempted to burglarize a Ghana-bound CRJ jet, the latest attack upon an aircraft preparing for takeoff.  The incident occurred a few hours before a Delta Airlines aircraft which departed for Atlanta returned to Lagos after one of its engines caught fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2018

Robbers operating within the perimeter fence of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday evening attempted to burglarize a Ghana-bound CRJ jet, the latest attack upon an aircraft preparing for takeoff. 

The incident occurred a few hours before a Delta Airlines aircraft which departed for Atlanta returned to Lagos after one of its engines caught fire.

SaharaReporters learned that the burglars opened a cargo door of the CRJ aircraft, tore up the cargo hold bag holders and tried to steal passenger bags but the experienced pilot, recognizing what was happening, unleashed hot gas on the thieves, scaring them away.

The incident, however, forced the aircraft to spend two additional hours on the ground after the police anti-bomb units were called in to check the aircraft for safety. Each passenger on board also had to undertake a luggage identification before the flight finally departed.

In the past few weeks, there have been similar attacks on some aircraft at the airport as they prepared to take off.

Africaworld Airline

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Apostle Suleman Likes Too Much Sex, Threesomes & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades - Stephanie Otobo
Scandal VIDEO: Apostle Suleman Wanted Threesome, Loves Too Much Sex, Estranged Lover Stephanie Otobo Says
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Breaking News Robbers Attack Air Peace Aircraft While Taxiing To Take Off At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Scandal Malabu Scandal: UK Court Rules In Favor Of Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Politics Group Tells SGF To Stop Okiro From Parading Himself As Police Service Commission Chairman
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Abubakar And Nadabo Energy For N761m Fuel Subsidy Scam
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PREMIUM TIMES Another JAMB Official ‘Steals’ N23 Million, Gives Strange Defence
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Pro Buhari Senators Walk Out Over Election Sequence Reordering Report
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Senator Shehu Sani Doesn’t Have The Balls To Stand Up To Saraki
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa President Of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Resigns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Five Injured As Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics “You Don’t Allow Members Of The National Assembly Discuss Anything,” Senator Tackles Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Press Release Ifeoma Fafunwa’s Hear Word And Levels of Adultery In Nigeria By Nimi Wariboko
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Do They Know PMB Is Working For Them? By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 5.5bn Debt: Ecobank’s Lawyer Fails To Stop Oba Otudeko’s Cross-Examination
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Nigerian Born, Kehinde Wiley Makes History With Obama's Portrait
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Arraigns Three Men For Unlawful Importation Of 440 Pump Action Riffles
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Morgan Tsvangirai Dies Of Colon Cancer In South Africa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad