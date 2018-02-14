Nigeria Arraigns Three Men For Unlawful Importation Of 440 Pump Action Riffles

The Federal Government Of Nigeria on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, re-arraigned three men and two companies accused of unlawfully bringing 440 pieces of pump action rifles, and unassembled parts of the same firearm into the country, on May 22, 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2018

The Federal Government Of Nigeria on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, re-arraigned three men and two companies accused of unlawfully bringing 440 pieces of pump action rifles, and unassembled parts of the same firearm into the country, on May 22, 2017.

The men- Chihozie Uzochukwu, Mordi Innocent Chukwurah, Ifeanyi Igwewena- two companies; Hizec Marine Services LTD and Patfimo Marine Services LTD, were arraigned in a seven-count charge of unlawful importation, forgery, and conspiracy.

According to the charge sheet; the men and their companies “on or about 18th of April to 22nd of May, 2017 at Tin Can Island Port,Apapa, Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire together to illegally import without lawful authority into Nigeria 440 pieces of Pump Action Riffles and unassembled parts of Pump Action Riffles Firearms loaded inside 1X20FT container number PONU 210024/1 and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Lae of the Federation, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the same Act”

Count three of the charge accused them of uttering “a bill of laden No 96114787 issued of the 9th of May, 2017to read “Durban-South Africa” as the point of loading instead of “Istanbul - Ambali - Turkey” with an intent that it will be used and acted upon as genuine. By the customs officer and thereby commuter an offense contrary to section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section and same act”.

In addition, count 5 of the charge alleges that defendants forged application to import document (Form M) with the number MF 20170041430, to read Promona -South Africa as the country of origin instead of Turkey.

It was similarly alleged that the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR)document issued on April 21, 2017, was uttered to read South Africa instead of Turkey

The final count says, “that you Paltimo Morin’s Service Ltd and Mordi Innocent Chukwurah on or about 18th April to 22nd of May 2017, at Tin Can Island Port, Apapa - Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honorable court uttered a bill of lading No 960114787 said to contain “574 packages of Antisera and Cannulate” from Turkey instead of 440 Pump Action Riffles (fire arms) as content of the container No PONU 210024/1 with intent to conceal criminal activity and actual nature of the goods in the container and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous offenses Act, Cap M17, law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and  punishable under the same section of the same act”. 

Having read the charges to the five defendants who pleaded not guilty, the defense team argued the bail applications earlier filed before the court.

The lawyers argued that the offenses are bailable, adding that bail is at the discretion of the court and hence pleaded the court to exercise its discretion in favor of their clients.

The prosecutor, Mr. Julius Ajakaye, opposed the bail application, stating that the offenses are grievous.

However, Justice Ibrahim Aikawa, the presiding judge, adjourned the matter to March 14 and 15 for the commencement of trial and ruling on the bail applications.

The defendants are to be remanded in prison custody.

 Nigeria Arraigns Three Men For Unlawful Importation Of 440 Pump Action Riffles

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics “You Don’t Allow Members Of The National Assembly Discuss Anything,” Senator Tackles Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Shekau On The Run Dressed As A Woman In Hijab, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
EFCC Press Release Malabu Oil: Court Strikes Out EFCC From Suit
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen, Militia Killings: Falana Gives AGF 7 Days To Produce Reports Enquiry Panels’ Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Train Crushes UNILAG Ph.D Student In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Former First Lady Patience Jonathan Blew $41, 438 Shopping In One Day After Receiving $11.4m In One Bank Account From 31 Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PREMIUM TIMES Another JAMB Official ‘Steals’ N23 Million, Gives Strange Defence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Do They Know PMB Is Working For Them? By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics “You Don’t Allow Members Of The National Assembly Discuss Anything,” Senator Tackles Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Pro Buhari Senators Walk Out Over Election Sequence Reordering Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau On The Run Dressed As A Woman In Hijab, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Five Injured As Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Malabu Oil: Court Strikes Out EFCC From Suit
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen, Militia Killings: Falana Gives AGF 7 Days To Produce Reports Enquiry Panels’ Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Train Crushes UNILAG Ph.D Student In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Senator Shehu Sani Doesn’t Have The Balls To Stand Up To Saraki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters Justice Ibrahim Buba Recommends Lawyer For Sanction On Misconduct
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Former First Lady Patience Jonathan Blew $41, 438 Shopping In One Day After Receiving $11.4m In One Bank Account From 31 Suspects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad