Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Morgan Tsvangirai Dies Of Colon Cancer In South Africa

Death deals blow to MDC party in face of resurgent Zanu-PF ahead of possible May poll

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2018

Zimbabwe's opposition politician Morgan Tsvangirai has died in South Africa of colon cancer. Mr. Tsvangirai was 65 years old. Zimbabwean press sources said Mr. Tsvangirai health deteriorated in the last two days despite treatment for cancer in South Africa.
 
 Mr. Tsvangirai was the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Zimbabwe. A party that tried so hard to unseat former President Robert Mugabe for decades before a military coup ended his rule late last year. Morgan Tsvangirai Suffered Physical Abuse In Police Custody In March 2007 Reuters

