Ramaphosa Is Elected As South Africa's President

South African lawmakers on Thursday selected Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s new president after scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from his own ANC ruling party.

by Punch Newspaper Feb 15, 2018

South African lawmakers on Thursday selected Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s new president after scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from his own ANC ruling party.

Ramaphosa was chosen without a vote after being the only candidate nominated, chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told assembled lawmakers at a special sitting of the parliament in Cape Town.

The announcement brought loud cheers from ANC lawmakers, with Ramaphosa due to address the parliament later during proceedings.

Zuma resigned on Wednesday as the ANC finally turned against him after a nine-year reign dominated by corruption scandals, economic slowdown and plummeting electoral popularity.

Zuma railed against the ANC for “recalling” him from office and — when he at first refused to resign — then threatening to oust him via a parliament no-confidence vote.

In an earlier TV interview on Wednesday, Zuma said he had received “very unfair” treatment from the party that he joined in 1959 and in which he had fought for decades against apartheid white-minority rule.

Zuma had been in a power struggle with Ramaphosa, his deputy president.

Zuma’s hold over the ANC was broken in December when his chosen successor — his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — narrowly lost to Ramaphosa in a vote to become the new party leader.

Cyril Ramaphosa, New President of South Africa Drum

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Punch Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa President Of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Resigns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Xenophobic Attacks: Dabiri-Erewa Blasts South African Home Affairs Minister, Says FG Ready To Act
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Legal South African Court Reverses Ruling On President Zuma’s Home Renovations
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
South Africa Gift Ngoepe Becomes First African-Born Player In Major League Baseball
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Opinion Passport Privilege And Black Guilt: Tales Of An African-American Expat By Christopher Keith Johnson
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Two Nigerians Shot Dead In South Africa
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PREMIUM TIMES Another JAMB Official ‘Steals’ N23 Million, Gives Strange Defence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Supreme Court Voids Sack Of Obayan By Unilorin
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Why Underage Persons Were Registered-INEC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Offers N3m For Information That Could Lead To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal NIA Probe: Presidency Schemes To Shield Kingibe, Kyari And Rufai
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Queries Delta Air Lines Officials Over Emergency Landing In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES National Assembly Fire: Senate Adjourns Sitting
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News AfricaWorld Pilot Frustrates Burglary Attempt of Ghanaian Aircraft On Murtala Mohammed International Airport Runway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER ‘10 Corruption Cases That Can Fetch Nigeria $74.5billion, N2.5trillion’ - Falana
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Insurgency: Governments Urged To Reconstruct Places Of Worship In North East
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Will Return If Buhari Is Voted Out In 2019– Amaechi
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Breaking News Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn In Surprise Resignation - BBC News
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad