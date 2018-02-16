Police Explain Causes Of Zamfara Killings

The Zamfara State Police Command has shed light on how the 14 February killings in Birani village, Zurmi Local Government Area of the state happened. The explanation was given in a statement signed by Mr. Mohammed Shehu, spokesman for the Zamfara State Police Command. According to the statement, hunters from Birani, on 13 February, accosted a herder in the bush with cattle and sheep suspected to have been stolen. The herder, said the Police, abandoned the animals and fled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2018

But unknown to the hunters, the suspected rustler went to Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State to mobilize bandits for an attack on those who dispossessed him of the animals.

The next day, disclosed the Police, the bandits ambushed the hunters. The ensuing clash resulted in fatalities on both sides.

The statement said the Police, military and other security agencies, which went to intervene, discovered 18 corpses. They, however, believed that the bandits went away with the bodies of those killed on their side.

The Zamfara State Police Command added that its men are currently combing the bush, while mobile policemen, Special Forces, and the military are protecting the area. It also disclosed that its Intelligence Unit and the State Criminal Investigations Department are investigating the matter to arrest the perpetrators.

SaharaReporters, New York

