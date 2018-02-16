President Buhari Condemns Zamfara Killings, Orders Arrest Of Perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, condemned the Valentine’s Day massacre, which took place in Barani, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara, and ordered the arrest of those behind it. The president also commiserated with families of victims of the attacks, which left many others injured.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Feb 16, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, condemned the Valentine’s Day massacre, which took place in Barani, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara, and ordered the arrest of those behind it. The president also commiserated with families of victims of the attacks, which left many others injured.

The president’s condemnation was expressed through a statement signed by Mr. Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.
According to the statement, the President has directed the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (retd.) to immediately proceed to the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report to him.

He also directed security agencies to mobilize and deploy their members to hotspots in Zamfara State and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the law.

He assured the Zamfara State government, victims of the attack and residents of the state that the federal government will continue to support security agencies to secure lives and property in the affected and all parts of the country. The president also reiterated administration’s determination halt the trend of mindless killings in the country.

The massacre, according to the police, was a sequel to the arrest of an alleged rustler by hunters in Barani on 13 February. The rustler was said to have fled, leaving the livestock found with him behind. On escape, he went to Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State to mobilize bandits for a murderous attack on the hunters.

The Police said bandits returned to Barani on 14 February, ambushed the hunters and a bloody clash ensued. According to the Police, security agencies discovered 18 bodies in the bush but believed that the bandits escaped with the bodies of those killed on their side.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Abubakar Shekau Fled To Cameroun, Says Arrested Boko Haram Commander Arrested On Valentines Day In Bauchi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Police Explain Causes Of Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Consolidates Success In Sambisa Forest, Builds Borehole For Troops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
South Africa Ramaphosa Is Elected As South Africa's President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Offers N3m For Information That Could Lead To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BankyW, Tuface Idibia, Efe Omorogbe Hit The Streets To Mobilize For Voters Registration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Abubakar Shekau Fled To Cameroun, Says Arrested Boko Haram Commander Arrested On Valentines Day In Bauchi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Another JAMB Official ‘Steals’ N23 Million, Gives Strange Defence
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Police Explain Causes Of Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Will Return If Buhari Is Voted Out In 2019– Amaechi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Days After Zamfara Killings, Governor ‘Unaware’, Remains In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper 36 Killed In Zamfara Village Are Buried
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Supreme Court Voids Sack Of Obayan By Unilorin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Why Underage Persons Were Registered-INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Consolidates Success In Sambisa Forest, Builds Borehole For Troops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal NIA Probe: Presidency Schemes To Shield Kingibe, Kyari And Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Kills Co-Tenant Over N60 House Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Commercialization Of Public Office: How Ex-Pencom Boss Used Her Office To Support Family Business By Emeka Samuel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad