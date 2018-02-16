President Buhari Condemns Zamfara Killings, Orders Arrest Of Perpetrators

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, condemned the Valentine’s Day massacre, which took place in Barani, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara, and ordered the arrest of those behind it. The president also commiserated with families of victims of the attacks, which left many others injured.

The president’s condemnation was expressed through a statement signed by Mr. Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

According to the statement, the President has directed the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (retd.) to immediately proceed to the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report to him.



He also directed security agencies to mobilize and deploy their members to hotspots in Zamfara State and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the law.

He assured the Zamfara State government, victims of the attack and residents of the state that the federal government will continue to support security agencies to secure lives and property in the affected and all parts of the country. The president also reiterated administration’s determination halt the trend of mindless killings in the country.

The massacre, according to the police, was a sequel to the arrest of an alleged rustler by hunters in Barani on 13 February. The rustler was said to have fled, leaving the livestock found with him behind. On escape, he went to Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto State to mobilize bandits for a murderous attack on the hunters.

The Police said bandits returned to Barani on 14 February, ambushed the hunters and a bloody clash ensued. According to the Police, security agencies discovered 18 bodies in the bush but believed that the bandits escaped with the bodies of those killed on their side.

