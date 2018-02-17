Two Kids Are Found Dead After Being Trapped Inside An Abandoned Vehicle In Kano

A tragedy occurred on Friday evening in Warri by Ibo road in Kano, as three out of four children trapped inside a parked vehicle were found dead.



According to the father of two of the deceased, his children Aisha, 2, and Habiba, 4, were hale and hearty before a Muslim prayer session on Friday.



According to the father, the children on that fateful day were picked by their mother from a school close to the house, but went missing immediately after returning from school.

“I was at my working place in Kofar Ruwa where I sell spare parts when my wife called me to notify me that they were looking for the children."

"On getting home around 5 pm, four children were discovered to have been trapped inside the vehicle," he said.

The father disclosed that the vehicle had been parked for nearly three months, and the owner was looking for somebody to buy the car.

The children were rushed to the hospital, where it was confirmed that three were dead.

For fear of being attacked, the owner of the vehicle called his neighbor, Baba Blessing, who rushed to the police station to notify them of the incident.

"I do not blame the owner of the car over the incidence because as a Muslim anything that happens to mankind, God has a reason for it," the father further stated.

The police's public relation officer, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the incident, saying that the children died inside a vehicle parked at the scene of the incident.



He said the police invited the owner of the vehicle for questioning, and that the police investigations into the matter have commenced.