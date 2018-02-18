Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party Elects National Working Committee Members, Vows To Rescue Nigeria

A new opposition party, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), has elected members of its first post-registration National Working Committee (NWC), which it said will rescue the country.            

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2018

According to a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Sesugh Akume, the NWC members were elected at a congress held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday. The statement disclosed that Mr. Tope Fasua, an Ondo State indigene, emerged National Chairman. Mr. Aminu Yakubu from Kaduna State emerged National Vice Chairman, while Mr. Ebere Okonkwo, an Imo State indigene, emerged National Secretary. 

Other officers elected include Mrs. Abigail Adesina Olagbaye (Ekiti State) as Deputy National Secretary; Mr. Abdulmumin Ali (Kogi State) as  Financial Secretary; Mr. Jafeda Waba (Borno State) as Treasurer; Ojong Asu Tony (Cross River) as Deputy Treasurer and Ettu Mohammed ( Edo State) as Organizing Secretary.

Mr. Bob Olukoya (Ogun State) emerged Deputy Organising Secretary, while Mr. Dennis Omorojor (Delta State) and Umar Faruk Yakubu (Katsina) were elected National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Legal Adviser respectively.

The new party elected Mr. Dauda Moisoro (Yobe) as Secretary for Intelligence and Cyber Security, Mr Jeff Okoroafor (Imo) as Deputy Secretary Intelligence and Cyber Security, Mr. Henry Michael Ihunde (Edo State) as Secretary Strategy, Abdulwasiu Amao (Ogun) as  Deputy Secretary for Strategy and Sesugh Akume (Benue)as National Spokesman. 

The ANRP elected Mr. Kamoru Adigun (Osun) as National Auditor and Mr. Leo Godman Onugu (Kogi) as Deputy National Auditor.

The party stated that the diverse team of national officials was chosen on merit and through a transparent process.

"ANRP is a model political party with a world-class corporate governance structure and system and built on the ethos of honesty, openness, transparency, and respect. We don't see ourselves as politicians. Rather, we see ourselves as being in the business of nation-building. We are all about service, selflessness, and sacrifice," said Mr. Fasua, the party's National Chairman.

Tope Fasua

 
SaharaReporters, New York

