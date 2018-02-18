Nigeria Police Claims Arrest Of Three Suspects Over Zamfara Killings

Nigeria Police on Sunday evening announced the arrest of three "principal suspects" allegedly involved in last Wednesday's massacre of over 40 persons in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.  Moshood Jimoh, spokesperson for the Nigerian Police identified the suspects as  Halilu Garba alias Mabushi, Zubairu Marafa, alias Wakili and Nafiu' Badamosi alias Zakiru respectively.  He was however silent on how the suspects who he said are in Police custody and helping in the investigation of the killing were arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2018

The Police spokesperson added that the suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigations.

