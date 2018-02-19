Panic In Delta State As Three Patients Die From Lassa Fever, New Cases Recorded

There is widespread fear among residents of Delta State following recent deaths of three persons infected with Lassa fever. It was also gathered that seven new cases of the fever have been confirmed while 24 persons are currently under close surveillance by the state health authorities.

The ongoing ravage of lassa fever began in Delta state in January with the admission of four patients at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. Three others were also admitted for treatment at various hospitals outside the state capital.

SaharaReporters reliably learned that two out of the three cases of deaths recorded from the fever so far were from Anambra state. Confirming the new deaths in a statement released on Saturday night, Delta Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, said the state has recorded seven confirmed cases, while twenty-four persons have been placed under surveillance since January.

Lassa Fever

According to Mr. Ononye, some of the cases have been referred from Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba, to Institute of Lassa Fever, Irua, Edo State. He added that the first case recorded in the state was treated and discharged while stressing that active case search and contact tracing is ongoing.



The commissioner noted that that the Ministry of Health, through its rapid response team, has been coordinating the response to contain the spread of the fever, just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, has been contacted and presently collaborating with the Delta in this regard.



"The Ministry, in collaboration with the State Primary Health Development Agency, is creating awareness through the various mass media so the general public can refresh their memories on how the disease is transmitted and therefore take preventive measures to forestall its spread.



"Some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were earlier procured and distributed to health facilities across the state including the FMC, Asaba, in addition to the sensitisation of health workers in the state to have a high index of suspicion and take preventive measures when managing infectious cases." the commissioner said.



While urging the general public not to panic over the outbreak of the fever, the commissoner said report any suspected case should be made to the nearest health facility or through the following phone numbers: 07037120510 , 08168741415.