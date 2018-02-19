Panic In Delta State As Three Patients Die From Lassa Fever, New Cases Recorded

The ongoing ravage of lassa fever began in Delta state in January with the admission of four patients at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. Three others were also admitted for treatment at various hospitals outside the state capital.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 19, 2018

There is widespread fear among residents of  Delta State following recent deaths of three persons infected with Lassa fever. It was also gathered that seven new cases of the fever have been confirmed while 24  persons are currently under close surveillance by the state health authorities.

The ongoing ravage of lassa fever began in Delta state in January with the admission of four patients at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. Three others were also admitted for treatment at various hospitals outside the state capital.

SaharaReporters reliably learned that two out of the three cases of deaths recorded from the fever so far were from Anambra state. Confirming the new deaths in a statement released on Saturday night, Delta  Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, said  the state has recorded seven confirmed cases, while twenty-four persons have been placed under surveillance since January.

Lassa Fever PREMIUM TIMES

According to Mr. Ononye, some of the cases have been referred from Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba, to Institute of Lassa Fever, Irua, Edo State. He added that the first case recorded in the state was treated and discharged while stressing that active case search and contact tracing is ongoing.

The commissioner noted that that the Ministry of Health, through its rapid response team, has been coordinating the response to contain the spread of the fever, just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, has been contacted and presently collaborating with the Delta in this regard.

"The Ministry, in collaboration with the State Primary Health Development Agency, is creating awareness through the various mass media so the general public can refresh their memories on how the disease is transmitted and therefore take preventive measures to forestall its spread.

"Some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) were earlier procured and distributed to health facilities across the state including the FMC, Asaba, in addition to the sensitisation of health workers in the state to have a high index of suspicion and take preventive measures when managing infectious cases." the commissioner said.

While urging the general public not to panic over the outbreak of the fever, the commissoner said report any suspected case should be made to the nearest health facility or through the following phone numbers: 07037120510 , 08168741415.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lassa Fever Kills 11 People In Edo State, Many Still Hospitalized
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari To Be Transferred To Germany For Further Treatment Over Brain Injury
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Business Court Orders NAFDAC To Compel Nigerian Bottling Company To Warn Consumers Of Dangers Of Drinking Fanta, Sprite With Vitamin C
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flights To Liberia, Sierra Leone Are Suspended Over The Ebola Virus
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Ebola? Close The Borders… Now!!!
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion EBOLA: How Global Institutions Fail Third World Nations By Dr. Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News President Buhari Could Not Read Two Pages Of A Book In A Year, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Aides, Unidentified Persons Lodged N15 Billion, $13 Million Into Personal Bank Account Of Saraki
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General Malami Queries Magu, Keyamo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed Many People For Ex-NURTW Chairman, Olorunwa – Serial Killer, ‘Ade Lawyer’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption $11.489M: EFCC Rejects Patience Jonathan’s Settlement Offer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Police Claims Arrest Of Three Suspects Over Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party Elects National Working Committee Members, Vows To Rescue Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi PDP Governors: A Strategy of Invisibility? By Pius Adesanmi.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Official Issued with Wrong Visa By Turkish Consulate In Abuja Demands N50 Million Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Commercialization Of Public Office: How Ex-Pencom Boss Used Her Office To Support Family Business By Emeka Samuel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Cows Takeover Akure Airport, As Air Peace Flight Hover In Air
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad