BREAKING: Security Operative Foils Suicide Bomb Attack, Kills Bomber

A male suicide bomber, on Monday, died while attempting to cross over the parapet at the University of Maiduguri. The bomber, who had his body strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), was sighted by a security operative at about 7.20pm, said Mr. Damian Chukuwu, Public Relations Office of the Borno State Police Command.

The security operative shot at the bomber, setting off the IED strapped to his body and causing the explosion that killed him. No other casualty was recorded. According to Mr. Chukwu, the scene was sanitized by the Nigeria Police Force Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and normalcy restored.