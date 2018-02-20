BREAKING: Security Operative Foils Suicide Bomb Attack, Kills Bomber

A male suicide bomber, on Monday, died while attempting to cross over the parapet at the University of Maiduguri.  The bomber, who had his body strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), was sighted by a security operative at about 7.20pm, said Mr. Damian Chukuwu, Public Relations Office of the Borno State Police Command.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 20, 2018

A male suicide bomber, on Monday, died while attempting to cross over the parapet at the University of Maiduguri.  The bomber, who had his body strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), was sighted by a security operative at about 7.20pm, said Mr. Damian Chukuwu, Public Relations Office of the Borno State Police Command.

The security operative shot at the bomber, setting off the IED strapped to his body and causing the explosion that killed him.  No other casualty was recorded. According to Mr. Chukwu, the scene was sanitized by the Nigeria Police Force Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and normalcy restored.

Sahara Reporters Media

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Kainji Boko Haram Trials: Court Convicts 205 As Number Of Freed Suspects Rises To 526
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Terrorists Carry Out Fresh Abduction Of Dozens Of Travelers On Maiduguri-Damboa Road
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Give Me Shekau Dead Or Alive, Buratai Charges Troops
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News 21 Killed, 70 Wounded As Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Attack Fish Market In Borno
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Court Releases 475 Boko Haram Terrorists Suspects To Undergo "Rehabilitation"
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News President Buhari Disagrees With Attorney General Malami, Orders EFCC To Ensure Prosecution Of Diezani, Adoke, Others Involved In Malabu Scam
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Escapes Nigerian Army Arrest - BBC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Malabu: Why I Advised Buhari To Stop Adoke’s Trial, Says Malami
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive Reinstated NHIS Executive Secretary In Fresh Scandal Over Unauthorized Withdrawal Of N10 billion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Characterized By Cruelty and Complete Bad Governance - Gen. Akinrinade
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption $11.489M: EFCC Rejects Patience Jonathan’s Settlement Offer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals How Aides, Unidentified Persons Lodged N15 Billion, $13 Million Into Personal Bank Account Of Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Court Strikes Out Corruption Charges Against Former Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi Sule Lamido On President Buhari: The Death Of Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Fresh N10bn NHIS Scam: Buhari Presidency Stinks, Has No Honour Left- PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO NEWS Tell Us Where Nnamdi Kanu Is or We Won’t Vote, Says Wife Of IPOB leader
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Dumped My Husband After 2015 APC Victory- Oluremi Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad